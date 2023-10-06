World NEws

UN Chief pledges full support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition

DHAKA: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his full support and solidarity with Bangladesh's ongoing democratic transition and reform initiatives. He made the remarks...

Bangladesh Border Guard rejects Arakan Army allegations

“Long term, sustainable peace”: PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump’s plan to end Israel-Gaza conflict

US Department of Labour calls on companies to hire Americans

Pak threatens Afghanistan of ‘force’ if security talks fail

Crime in India up 7.2% in 2023; thefts, traffic violations on rise

NEW DELHI: India witnessed a sharp rise in criminal activity in 2023, with a total of 62,41,569 cognizable cases registered during the year, reflecting...
PM Modi to participate in RSS centenary celebrations on October 1

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participateRSS centenary celebrations in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the Chief Guest...

India continues to hold top position in global milk production

Bharat jaise desh ko kisi par nirbhar rehna, ab manzoor nahi hai: PM Modi

NIA files case against Khalistani Terrorist Pannun for offering Rs 11 crore to stop PM Modi from hoisting tricolour

Traders, locals from Kashmir thank PM Modi for GST reforms, call it big relief for common people

Indian diaspora in over 100 countries come together for Viksit Bharat Run

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Sunday organised the first-ever...

Diaspora in US protests against Yunus over increase in minority atrocities in Bangladesh

US sanctions two Indian nationals, pharmacy linked to fentanyl-laced pills

PCB suspends NOCs for overseas T20 leagues after Asia Cup defeat

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players participating in overseas T20 leagues, as per ESPNcricinfo. This decision,...

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss; opt to bowl first against India

GUWAHATI: Sri Lanka Women's skipper Chamari Athapaththu on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bowl first against India Women in the opening clash of...

From mimicking Abrar’s celebration to posting pictures with fake trophy: Here’s how India players reacted to Asia Cup win

DUBAI: India players took a subtle dig at their Pakistan counterparts and the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, by mimicking their celebrations, sending bold messages,...

Rice Kheer for Pitru Paksha offering

Geetha Patil and Madhumati Tyagi During Pitru Paksha, the food prepared is sattvic that is pure, simple, and free of onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian items. The...
