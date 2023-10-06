World NEws
UN Chief pledges full support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition
DHAKA: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his full support and solidarity with Bangladesh's ongoing democratic transition and reform initiatives. He made the remarks...
Advertisment
India
Crime in India up 7.2% in 2023; thefts, traffic violations on rise
NEW DELHI: India witnessed a sharp rise in criminal activity in 2023, with a total of 62,41,569 cognizable cases registered during the year, reflecting...
PM Modi to participate in RSS centenary celebrations on October 1
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participateRSS centenary celebrations in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the Chief Guest...
Advertisment
TECHBIZ
Advertisment
COMMUNITY NEWS
Kareena Kapoor Khan launches 2 flagship showrooms of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in UK at Birmingham & Southall
Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues its global expansion spree Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s 5th largest jewelry retailer with over 400 showrooms across 13...
Advertisment
- Advertisement - Digital Edition
Epaper Edition September 26th, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT
DIASPORA NEWS
Indian diaspora in over 100 countries come together for Viksit Bharat Run
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Sunday organised the first-ever...
Advertisment
SPORTS
PCB suspends NOCs for overseas T20 leagues after Asia Cup defeat
NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended all No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players participating in overseas T20 leagues, as per ESPNcricinfo. This decision,...
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss; opt to bowl first against India
GUWAHATI: Sri Lanka Women's skipper Chamari Athapaththu on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bowl first against India Women in the opening clash of...
From mimicking Abrar’s celebration to posting pictures with fake trophy: Here’s how India players reacted to Asia Cup win
DUBAI: India players took a subtle dig at their Pakistan counterparts and the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, by mimicking their celebrations, sending bold messages,...
FOOD
Geetha Patil and Madhumati Tyagi During Pitru Paksha, the food prepared is sattvic that is pure, simple, and free of onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian items. The...
Advertisment