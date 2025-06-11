11 years under PM Modi’s government ‘nothing short of historic’: Indian diaspora

NEW DELHI: Prominent members of the Indian diaspora on Tuesday hailed the overall development during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last 11 years, saying the country’s transformation has been “nothing short of historic” for the Indian diaspora.

Sammy Kotwani, President of the Indian Business Alliance in Russia, told IANS that from being seen as a developing nation to now standing shoulder to shoulder with global powers, India’s transformation under Prime Minister Modi has been nothing short of historic.

“For the Indian diaspora, this isn’t just about economics; it’s about reclaiming our civilisational confidence,” he stressed.

On the completion of 11 years of the BJP-led NDA government, another member of the Indian diaspora said that “we, who have been living here for 50 years, and our elders, who have been here for 150–200 years, feel immense pride today”.

“PM Modi has greatly enhanced our respect as Indians, and we are very proud of this achievement,” said another prominent member of the diaspora.

In January this year, PM Modi called for documenting the history of the Indian diaspora.

“The history of the Indian diaspora across the globe, their journeys to various countries, and their remarkable stories of success form a unique part of India’s heritage,” said the Prime Minister while addressing Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD)-2025 celebration in Bhubaneswar.

“There are many interesting and inspiring stories which deserve to be told, shown, and documented. They represent our shared legacies and cultural heritage,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also praised Indian diaspora, saying they add social values to other countries’ societies.

“India is not just the mother of democracy. Democracy is woven into the fabric of our lives and is a way of life for us. Diversity is not something we are taught—it is something that naturally defines how we live,” he said.

Also Read: Kanimozhi hails Indian diaspora in Latvia, says the world stands with India against terrorism