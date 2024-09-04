3-4 people open fire on individual in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

NEW DELHI: A firing incident took place in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Tuesday where a group of three to four people opened fire at a person, police said.

According to the police, the victim identified as Vikas was shot on Tuesday night. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the injured was shifted to the hospital.

The victim’s uncle, Gyanchand informed that the victim was shot by three or four people who came in a car.

“The incident happened around 9:30 pm (yesterday). 3-4 people came in a car…They opened fire. The injured (Vikas) has been admitted to the hospital,” Gyanchand said.

“A PCR call regarding the firing incident was received at Malviya Nagar Police Station at around 9:30 pm. The police staff reached the spot where the caller informed that 3-4 unknown boys came in a car and fired a bullet at his nephew Vikas (26) who was taken to hospital,” the Delhi Police said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on August 25, a firing incident took place at a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area in the national capital, officials said.

According to the Delhi Police, some people had an argument with the manager over the table.

“An incident of firing took place at a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area of Delhi. Some people from Jahangirpuri had come to a cafe in Satya Niketan. They took out a pistol and opened fire in the air during a verbal fight with the cafe manager over a table,” the Delhi Police had said. (ANI)