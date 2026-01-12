30 years of cinema: Rani Mukerji pens heartfelt note, says “time flies when you love what you do”

MUMBAI: Having completed three decades in the film industry, actor Rani Mukerji reflected on her journey with gratitude, humility and deep emotion, as she penned a heartfelt note celebrating 30 years in cinema.

Looking back on her debut and the films that shaped her evolution as an artist, Rani shared a deeply personal reflection on her love for the craft, her growth, and her self-discovery.

“Thirty years… When I say that out loud, it feels unreal but it also tells me that if you do something that you love from the bottom of your heart, time flies and you are left hungry for more. Thirty years ago, I stepped onto a film set with no grand plan of becoming an actress. It wasn’t a dream I chased it was something that found me. A young girl. drawn into cinema almost by chance, hesitant at first… and yet, somewhere between instinct and vulnerability. I fell in love with the craft,” the actor said.

Revisiting her debut film Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, the actor recalled the lessons it taught her early on.

“When I did Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, I was barely aware of what a ‘career’ in cinema would look like. I only knew that acting made me feel alive. That film taught me my first big lesson: cinema is not about glamour, first it is about responsibility. Playing a woman fighting for dignity so early in my journey shaped the actor I would become,” she said.

Rani described the 1990s as a “magical phase” of her career, noting that while her films opened doors, they also revealed to her how deeply Hindi cinema connects with audiences.

From the first step to the films that went on to shape her career, Rani Mukerji credited every bit of them in her journey, offering special mentions to ‘Saathiya’, Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘Hum Tum’, and ‘No One Killed Jessica’, among others.

“The early 2000s were about finding my voice. Saathiya was not just a film, it was a turning point. I played a flawed, impulsive, emotional woman and I remember feeling liberated. I didn’t want to be perfect on screen. I wanted to be honest,” she added.

The actor went on to speak about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’, calling it a transformative experience.

“That film changed everything I believed about myself as an actor. Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Amitabh Bachchan pushed me to places I didn’t know existed within me. It demanded discipline, surrender, and courage. Even today. Black remains one of the most emotionally intense experiences of my life. It taught me that silence can speak louder than words and that acting is as much about listening as it is about performing,” she wrote.

Stating that she has always been drawn to women challenging the world, Rani remembered her female-centric characters in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’, and ‘Mardaani’, adding, “I felt a deep connection to characters who refuse to back down, who want to shatter patriarchy and have a lot of grace while doing so.”

Her portrayal of fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani remains particularly special for the actor.

“Mardaani in particular holds a special place in my heart. Shivani Shivaji Roy is not loud heroism, she is quiet strength. Through her, I discovered how powerful it is to tell stories that make people uncomfortable, but also hopeful,” Rani shared.

Opening up about working after marriage and motherhood, the actor said the transition helped sharpen her focus.

“I became more selective, more protective of my energy, and more aware of the kind of legacy 1 wanted to build and the films that I want to lend my voice to,” she said.

Speaking about her National Award-winning performance in ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’, Rani described the role as deeply personal.

“Maybe I was born to play this role, which is why the universe reserved the feeling of me winning this award for when I became a mother and understood what a woman can do for her offspring. Maybe I’m a more complete actor, a more grounded human to play such a role today. I bowed to the universe and took this award with a lot of humility.”

Concluding her note with gratitude for her co-stars, filmmakers and audiences, Rani reiterated her enduring love for cinema.

“Today, when I look back, I don’t count box-office numbers or awards first. I count moments-standing under rain for a shot, laughing between takes, crying after a difficult scene. and feeling that quiet satisfaction when a performance truly connects. Thirty years later, my love for cinema is still the same, perhaps deeper, certainly calmer, and infinitely more grateful…As long as there are stories to tell and emotions to explore. I will remain a student of this beautiful, demanding art,” she said.

Rani Mukerji’s 30th year in the film industry coincides with her much-awaited release, ‘Mardaani 3’.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 30. (ANI)

Also Read: Rani Mukerji bags Best Actress award for ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway’ at IIFA 2024