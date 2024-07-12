This blog will discuss 7 essential tips for Indian students planning to study abroad. These tips will help all the Indian students with their study abroad plans, from choosing the right university and student accommodation to managing your finances while living abroad.

What are your higher education plans? Every student is faced with this or a similar set of questions from parents, teachers, friends and relatives. In the last 3 decades, studying abroad has become a popular trend not just among young students but parents as well. Parents encourage their children to study overseas at the top universities and get exposure to the outside world. According to a 2023 report, more than 1.3 million Indian students were studying abroad. And you know what’s the most popular study abroad destination for Indian students? It’s the USA. Out of the 1.3 million Indian students studying abroad, 269,000 are in USA alone. Let’s explore the 7 essential tips for Indian students planning to study abroad.

Essential Tips for Indian Students Planning to Study Abroad

Planning to study abroad is like planning for a better future. Studying abroad opens doors to better career options and personal growth opportunities, academic excellence and unique programs and many more. However, studying aboard requires a proper plan and its timely execution. Here are 7 essential tips for Indian students planning to study abroad.

Research Your Destination

The first part of your big plan is to research your destination. The country, city and university from where you want to pursue your education will shape your entire life. So, this is the most important part of your study abroad planning. You can consult a professional or education counsellor, who will help you research your destination.

Financial Planning

Studying abroad is expensive. Your tuition fee, accommodation for students, food and travel expenses and others will cost thousands of dollars per year. While researching your study abroad destination, you must also understand your budget. For example, pursuing an MBA in the USA can cost $10,000 to $60,000 per annum and this is just the tuition fee. However, you can also check for scholarships, grants and student loans offered by public and private institutions.

Student Accommodation and Living Arrangements

You want to make your study abroad experience memorable, one that you can remember all your life. How do you plan to do so? You book student accommodation, which is affordable, has a vibrant environment, is located close to your university campus and is well connected by popular places in the city. Make sure to secure your accommodation early to avoid last-minute hassle.

Visa Process and Requirements

A valid visa is the key to turning your study abroad dreams into reality. Each country has their own visa process and requirements and for you to study there, fulfilling all the requirements is essential. For example, to study in USA, you need to have an F-1 visa. For UK, a Tier 4 (General) student visa is required.

Cultural Adaptation

Planning to study abroad means preparing to adapt to different cultural lifestyles. There is a huge difference in how society functions in India and other countries, say the USA, UK or Australia. These are English-speaking countries, and to adjust yourself to their environment, you must learn to understand and speak their language. To make your experience memorable, you can plan to engage with locals, participate in their festivals and join student groups.

Health and Safety

Health is wealth. This old saying emphasizes the importance of health and while living abroad, your health should be your priority above anything else. The first thing to do is to get comprehensive medical insurance that will cover your medical expenses in a foreign land. Medical health insurance in the UK can cost £776/ year for international students.

Stay Connected with Home

It is never easy to live away from family and friends. However, thanks to technology, we can connect with our loved ones via video calls, chats and emails. Staying connected with your family and friends can help you overcome emotional stress and homesickness.

Student Accommodation UK

UK is the second top study abroad destination for Indian students after the USA. To accommodate hundreds of students, several student accommodations and rental properties have been established nationwide. These include university living, private studio apartments, condos and rental houses. Some of the best student accommodation in UK are located in the capital city; London. Here are some of the top student accommodation in London for Indian students.

Conclusion

Studying abroad is both challenging and exciting. You get to live in a new country, learn at the best university, connect with new people, adapt to different lifestyle and travel new places. To make your journey memorable and fun, you must have a sound plan and execute it. The above listed 7 essential tips are drafted to help Indian students planning to study abroad.

