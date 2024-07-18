76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Netflix, Disney dominate 2024 nominations

WASHINGTON: The stage is set for another thrilling Emmy Awards ceremony, as the nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled earlier today.

Leading the prestigious list is FX’s epic series ‘Shogun’, which secured an impressive 25 nominations, including the coveted Best Drama Series category, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This achievement not only underscores the show’s impact but also sets new records within the industry.

In a closely contested lineup, other notable contenders include FX’s ‘The Bear’ with 23 nominations, marking a new comedy series record.

Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ follows closely with 21 nods, while HBO/Max’s ‘True Detective: Night Country’ and Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ round out the top nominations with 19 and 18, respectively, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The diversity of nominees reflects a competitive year across platforms, with Netflix emerging as the frontrunner with a total of 107 nominations spread across 35 different programmes.

FX follows closely with 93 nominations from nine programmes, while HBO and Apple TV+ secure 91 and 72 nominations respectively. Notably, The Walt Disney Co. achieved a personal-best tally of 183 Emmy nominations across its diverse portfolio of networks and streaming services.

This year’s nominees were announced at the El Capitan Theatre by Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Television Academy chair Cris Abrego in a ceremony streamed live to viewers worldwide.

During the announcement of this year’s nominees, Abrego surprised ‘Abbott Elementary’ star Sheryl Lee Ralph with news of her nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, adding to the anticipation of the upcoming awards.

The 76th Emmy Awards are scheduled to broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, airing on ABC from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.

Preceding the main event, the Creative Arts ceremonies will take place on September 7 and 8, where numerous technical and creative achievements will be celebrated, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2023, due to industry strikes, the Emmys were postponed and held in January 2024. Notable winners included HBO’s ‘Succession’, FX’s ‘The Bear’, and Netflix’s ‘Beef’, with all three shows recognised for their outstanding writing and directing.

With ‘Succession’ concluding its acclaimed run, this year’s drama category promises a fresh lineup of contenders.

To qualify for the 2024 Emmy Awards, television programmes had to air between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, ensuring that the awards continue to reflect the best in recent television production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s the list of all the nominees:

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix) Fallout (Prime Video) The Gilded Age (HBO) The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Mr and Mrs Smith (Prime Video) Shogun (FX) Slow Horses (Apple TV+) 3 Body Problem (Netflix) Best Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple) Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max) Maya Erskine (Mr and Mrs Smith, Prime Video) Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX) Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix) Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple) Donald Glover (Mr and Mrs Smith, Prime Video) Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video) Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple) Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX) Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max) Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix) Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix) Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX) Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX) Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+) Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nestor Carbonell (Shogun, FX) Paul Dano (Mr & Mrs Smith, Prime Video) Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max) Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+) John Turturro (Mr & Mrs Smith, Prime Video)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel (Mr & Mrs Smith, Prime Video) Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix) Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video) Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC) The Bear (FX) Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max) Hacks (HBO/Max) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Palm Royale (Apple TV+) Reservation Dogs (FX) What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX) Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max) Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu) Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu) Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX) D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX) Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu) Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple) Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max) Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX) Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max) Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX) Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu) Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+) Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear, FX) Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max) Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX) Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu) Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC) Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max) Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX) Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX) Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX) Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max) Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu) Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC) Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Fargo (FX) Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+) Ripley (Netflix) True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime) Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX) Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX) Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max) Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple) Juno Temple (Fargo, FX) Sofia Vergara (Griselda, Netflix) Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime) Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max) Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max) Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX) Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+) Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix) Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu) Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+) Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX) Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix) Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video) Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX) Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+) Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX) Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX) Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix) Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max) Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix) Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video) Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video) Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX) Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX) Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix) Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX) Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime) Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix) Issa Lopez (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX) Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix) Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max) Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max) Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central) Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS) RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) Top Chef (Bravo) The Traitors (Peacock) The Voice (NBC)

As anticipation builds for the main event, viewers and industry professionals alike eagerly await to see which shows and stars will emerge victorious at this year’s Emmy Awards, celebrating excellence in television across genres and platforms. (ANI)