Linking your Aadhaar card to your bank account is critical for receiving government benefits. While not required for regular banking, this is necessary to access subsidies, scholarships and pensions. This is because they are transferred directly to your bank account. Hence, linking your Aadhaar card to your bank account is essential. In this guide, we will walk you through the ways you can do so online, so you can access these benefits easily.

Importance of linking Aadhaar card with your bank account

Linking your Aadhaar card to your bank account not only makes accessing government benefits easy but also enhances the convenience of digital transactions. It simplifies the payment process by eliminating the need to remember multiple PINs and passwords, especially in Aadhaar-enabled systems. This connection also plays a role in supporting a cashless economy by making credit facilities more accessible.

Moreover, Aadhaar linking significantly reduces the risk of financial fraud, as biometric authentication through eKYC ensures that only you can access your account. Overall, linking Aadhaar strengthens financial security and streamlines various banking processes, adding both convenience and safety to your financial activities.

Linking Adhaar card through net banking

Follow the listed below steps for linking Aadhaar card via net banking:

Log in with your customer ID and password.

Go to the ‘Update Aadhaar’ option under ‘My Account.’

Re-enter your password if prompted.

Enter your Aadhaar number, confirm and submit.

You’ll receive a confirmation once linked.

Linking Adhaar card through mobile banking

Here are the steps to follow for adding Aadhaar card through mobile app of your bank:

Open your bank’s app and log in.

Go to ‘Services’ and select ‘Update Aadhaar.’

Enter your Aadhaar number and confirm.

Submit and you’ll get a notification when it’s done.

What are some other ways to link your Aadhaar card with your bank account?

Here are some alternative ways to link your Aadhaar card with your bank account:

Visit a bank branch

Head to your nearest bank branch with a self-attested copy of your Aadhaar card. Fill out an Aadhaar linking form with your details and submit it to a bank official. They’ll verify the information and your Aadhaar will be linked to your account within a few days.

Use an ATM

Insert your debit card into an ATM, enter your PIN and select the Aadhaar linking option. You’ll be prompted to enter your Aadhaar number twice for verification. Once confirmed, the ATM will link your Aadhaar to your bank account.

Send an SMS

Most banks allow you to link Aadhaar via SMS. Send a text in a specific format, including your account number and Aadhaar number, to a designated bank number. You’ll receive a confirmation SMS once the linking is processed.

Advantages of linking Aadhaar card to your bank account

Linking your Aadhaar card to your bank account offers multiple benefits, making financial transactions more convenient and secure:

Get direct access to government benefits

One of the primary advantages is access to government schemes. With Aadhaar linked, subsidies for LPG, scholarships, pensions and other welfare payments are directly credited to your bank account, reducing delays and eliminating intermediaries.

Boost your account security

Aadhaar linking adds a layer of security through biometric verification, which helps prevent unauthorised access and reduces financial fraud. This ensures that your funds are only accessible to you, even if someone has your card details.

Simplify the KYC process

Aadhaar serves as a universal KYC document, making it easier to fulfil banking requirements. Once linked, you avoid the hassle of submitting multiple documents, as banks can verify your identity directly through Aadhaar. It is especially beneficial for online account opening, too.

Enjoy hassle-free digital payments

Linking Aadhaar facilitates digital transactions through platforms like UPI and Aadhaar Pay, allowing you to make seamless payments without needing cash. This is especially useful as India moves toward a cashless economy.

Endnote

While offline options like visiting a branch or using an ATM are reliable, online methods for linking Aadhaar to your bank account offer greater convenience. Net banking, mobile apps and SMS save time, provide immediate confirmation and allow you to complete the process from anywhere. Online methods make accessing benefits and enhancing account security easier, giving you more flexibility in managing your finances.

Also Read: Over 17cr PAN cards to become inoperative if not linked with Aadhar by March 31