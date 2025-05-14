AAP workers protest in Delhi, criticise Modi government’s handling of PoK issue

NEW DELHI: The workers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday staged a demonstration at the footbridge near Modi Flour Mills at Okhla in the National Capital, criticising the Modi government on how they handled the situation with Pakistan in relation to the Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK).

Holding a large red banner that read “PoK ka chhodda mauka, Modi ka desh ka dhokha” (Opportunity lost on taking PoJK, Modi’s betrayal of the nation), the protesters expressed their discontent over the government’s understanding of the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The banner accused the Modi government of missing a significant opportunity of getting PoJK back from Pakistan, which could have been a part of the negotiation for the cessation of hostilities between the two nations.

This demonstration comes following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Operation Sindoor led to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

Earlier on Sunday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh posed a series of questions about military retaliation, Operation Sindoor, the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, and US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Sanjay Singh posted, “PM Modi ji, tell me at 8 pm tonight: Where are the brutal terrorists who destroyed the vermilion of the sisters in Pahalgam? When our brave army could have captured POK, separated Balochistan from Pakistan, and completely destroyed 21 terrorist hideouts, then why did you declare a ceasefire under Trump’s pressure?”

“Trump says, ‘both countries are great.’ PM Modi ji, do you consider Pakistan, which gives shelter to terrorists, a great country? Trump says, ‘both countries are powerful.’ Modi ji, do you consider a hungry and naked Pakistan to be powerful? Trump says, ‘The Kashmir issue will be discussed.’ Modi Ji, listen carefully: Kashmir is an integral part of India, POK is ours, and terrorist bases have to be destroyed. So have you agreed to talk on the Kashmir issue?” his post read.

Continuing his attack, the AAP MP questioned the mediation offer by the US President on the Kashmir issue.

“Trump says he will ‘increase trade with both countries’. Modi ji, have you agreed to this? Modi Ji, for the last 78 years, we have had the same line that we will not accept mediation by any third country on the Pakistan issue. Then, how and why did you facilitate Trump’s entry?” Sanjay Singh said. (ANI)

