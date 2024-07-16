‘Acting ki dukaan achi chal rahi hai’: Pankaj Tripathi on joining politics

MUMBAI: One of India’s finest stars, Pankaj Tripathi, unlike his popular on-screen character Kaleen bhaiya, has no interest in joining politics, as he says that his “acting ki dukaan achi chal rahi hai”.

When asked if the actor has any interest in joining politics, Pankaj told IANS: “Nahi, abhi toh filhaal acting ki dukaan achi chal rahi hai (No, my acting business is doing well right now).”

Pankaj’s latest project is ‘Mirzapur 3’, which currently focuses on Guddu and Golu as the Tripathis’ reign, led by Kaleen bhaiya, appears to be ending in Purvanchal. However, the fight for the throne leads to significant bloodshed.

Discussing the intense scenes, Pankaj said: I have not seen the season. I only saw my scenes. Kaleen bhaiya has not done any violence, and in the end, he is also being blackmailed.”

However, one thing was noticeably absent in the third season – Pankaj Tripathi’s gripping presence.

“Many of my friends said that they wanted to see more of me, but in the end, when they saw me, they were satisfied that Kaleen Bhaiya was back. When a strong character is weak, that was shown in the season, and that is the arc that in life you are not always high up but see the downs too,” said the 47-year-old star.

Talking about his upcoming slate of work, Pankaj has his diaries full as he first has ‘Stree 2’, which is set to release on August 15. The film, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is a sequel to the 2018 film ‘Stree’.

Following that, Pankaj will be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’.

Also Read: ‘I was doubtful, afraid but’: Pankaj Tripathi on his role in’Main Atal Hoon’