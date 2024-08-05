Airway India Management College: Pioneering Excellence in Aviation Education

NEW DELHI: In the rapidly expanding field of aviation, Airway India Management College stands out as a beacon of excellence, dedicated to nurturing the future leaders of the industry. As the leading college for airlines and airport management, Airway India Management College is renowned for its comprehensive approach to aviation education, blending theoretical knowledge with extensive practical experience.

Unmatched Practical Training Experience

One of the hallmarks of Airway India Management College is its commitment to providing students with hands-on experience. The practical classes are conducted in actual airport settings, giving students a real-world understanding of airport operations. The college also offers an internship program at airports, ensuring that students gain invaluable industry experience before they even graduate. Furthermore, international excursion programs expose students to global aviation practices, broadening their horizons and enhancing their skills.

Industry-Leading Job Placement Assistance

Ranked number one in placement assistance, Airway India Management College has established itself as a trusted partner for top airlines and airports. Strong ties with industry leaders back a robust placement program, ensuring graduates are well-positioned to secure promising careers. Airway India takes pride in their students securing positions not only as flight attendants, ground staff, ramp staff, and cargo staff but also in higher managerial roles such as duty managers, inflight managers, base managers, cargo managers, and even CEOs and airline owners.

Expert Faculty and Modern Infrastructure

The faculty comprises industry-experienced professors who bring a wealth of knowledge and practical insights to the classroom. These seasoned professionals ensure that their curriculum is aligned with current industry standards and practices. Airway India Management College also boasts new-age classrooms equipped with the latest technology, creating an engaging and effective learning environment.

Recognized Excellence Award

Airway India Management College’s dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed. It has been recognized and awarded as the best Aviation Management College for its exceptional placement record in East India. This accolade is a testament to its unwavering commitment to student success and industry relevance.

Contributing to the Industry and Society

The college is unique in its involvement in meaningful initiatives. Airway India was the only college to participate in a passenger survey at Kolkata Airport, demonstrating their active engagement in the aviation community. Moreover, their partnerships with various airlines and airports, along with internships provided by the Government of India, reflect their deep-rooted connections and contributions to the sector.

A Vision for the Future

As the aviation market continues to grow, with India emerging as one of the largest markets globally, Airway India Management College remains at the forefront of this dynamic industry. They are not just creating job opportunities; they are shaping the future of aviation by cultivating the next generation of aviators and industry leaders. Also, the courses are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge to ascend to the highest echelons of the aviation industry.

Airway India Management College is more than just an educational institution; it is a launchpad for ambitious individuals aspiring to reach the zenith of the aviation industry. With their unparalleled practical experience, industry-leading placement assistance, expert faculty, and cutting-edge infrastructure, they are dedicated to transforming students into professionals who will lead and innovate in the world of aviation. Join Airway India and be a part of the future of aviation.

Address: 18, 1, Jessore Road, Rathtala, Barasat, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700124

Phone: 087777 06299 | 086970 38522 |

Website: Airway India

Courses:

* BBA in Aviation Management

* Diploma in Cabin Crew Program

* Diploma in Ground Staff

* Diploma in Aviation Hospitality Management

* MBA in Aviation Management