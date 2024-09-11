Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor starrer ‘Raid 2’ to release on this date, check out new poster

MUMBAI: Get ready for an adrenaline rush as makers of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor starrer ‘Raid 2’ have locked the release date.

Makers are all set to bring another intriguing quest led by IRS officer, Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn). Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new announcement of ‘Raid 2’.

“AJAY DEVGN – RITEISH DESHMUKH – VAANI KAPOOR: ‘RAID 2’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… #Raid2 – starring #AjayDevgn as IRS Officer #AmayPatnaik – to arrive in *cinemas* next year: 21 Feb 2025… Directed by #RajkumarGupta.#RiteishDeshmukh portrays the antagonist… The film also features #VaaniKapoor and #RajatKapoor… Extensively filmed across #Delhi and #Lucknow. Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KumarMangatPathak, #AbhishekPathak and #KrishanKumar,” the post read.

Along with Ajay Devgn, the film features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, Ritesh Deshmukh as the antagonist, and Rajat Kapoor in a pivotal role. Extensively shot in Delhi and Lucknow, Raid 2 promises another adrenaline-filled ride.

Known for delivering exceptional performances as a negative lead, Riteish Deshmukh will face off against Ajay Devgn on the silver screen for the first time, following their collaboration in hilarious comedy films.

‘Raid’ was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay’s wife in the film.

‘Raid 2’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. The film is set to release theatrically on February 21, 2025. (ANI)

