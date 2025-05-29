Akash Ambani offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

KAMRUP: Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), visited and offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

The visuals showed Akash wearing a garland and with a red auspicious cloth wrapped around his shoulders. Akash Ambani could also be seen meeting the priests and being warmly greeted. He performed a puja following the rituals along with a priest at the temple.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, and was warmly greeted. He offered his prayers with all rituals and devotion.

On his visit, the Jagannath Puri temple priest said, “His darshan was scheduled for yesterday, but due to a problem, it was postponed. He arrived today for darshan at Jagannath’s temple at 1:30 PM. Visiting Jagannath’s temple is of great importance. Since today is Wednesday, he arrived late for darshan, yet it was God’s blessing that he could come, even if delayed. He was overjoyed to see Lord Jagannath for the first time”

He added, “After his darshan, he donated a temple to Lord Jagannath, presenting it to the PRO. We know he visited Jagannath and likely donated a significant amount, though the exact sum is not known, and we with be informed by temple authorities. His mother also donated a temple to Jagannath, a tradition of temple donations passed down through generations.”

Meanwhile, Akash Ambani recently spoke at the Mumbai Tech Week 2025 at the Jio World Centre and stressed the importance of AI in India’s future. He said that Al will be the key driver of India’s economic growth, helping the country achieve a 10 per cent or double-digit growth rate in the coming years.

During a fireside chat with Dreamll CEO Harsh Jain, Ambani stressed the importance of AI in shaping the future. (ANI)

