All 34 ministers will welcome PM Modi, both nations to consolidate ‘excellent’ ties: Mauritius Deputy FM Narsinghen

PORT LOUIS: Mauritius Deputy Foreign Minister Hambyrajen Narsinghen said they are “pleased and extremely honoured” to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in Mauritius, and the two countries will look to further consolidate the “already excellent partnership” that exists between the two countries.

Calling it a “special occasion,” he stated that all 34 ministers would be present at the airport to welcome PM Modi with all the protocol and pomp.

In an interview with ANI, Narsinghen recalled PM Modi’s visit to Mauritius in 2015 and called India a “role model” for his country in many areas. He stated that the government led by Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam is a team that has experienced ministers and new faces and termed it a “good blending.”

On PM Modi’s visit to Mauritius, he said, “Modiji is coming to Mauritius after more than 10 years. His last visit was in 2015. So, we have invited him and Modiji also invited our Prime Minister and…During my last visit to India, in Odisha, I reiterated this invitation to the Prime Minister. But before that, our own government, through the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and all the ministers, we have invited the great Prime Minister of your country. So, we are very pleased, extremely honoured, to have the presence of Modiji in Mauritius and for this very, very special occasion.”

“As you know, we are a new government, spearheaded by two very charismatic personalities, our Prime Minister Navin Chandra Ramgoolam

and the Deputy Prime Minister

,

Mr Paul Berenger

,

with a team of ministers. So, in all, in terms of ministers, in terms of deputy ministers, we have a cabinet of 34 ministers and so, it is a team where there is a good mix of experienced ministers, but also new ministers, new faces. So, I think it’s a good blending and we are inspired by the great nations in terms of their governance. And, obviously, India is a role model for us in many fields, in many areas. So, I think this would be something very, very, very important for us, in terms of all our sort of first visit of a great statesman to Mauritius after the election. So, this is very, very important,” he added.

PM Modi departed for Mauritius late Monday night on a two-day State visit. He will attend the National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest on March 12. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the visit is towards strengthening “India-Mauritus enduring ties.”

On welcoming PM Modi at the airport in Mauritius, Hambyrajen Narsinghen said, “You will see tomorrow at 6, before 6, all the 34 ministers will be at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport to welcome the Prime Minister with all the protocol, with all the pomp, in a way. And I’m sure that not only ministers, but in spite of the fact that it is going to be early morning, around 6 in the morning, I’m sure many Mauritians, citizens of Mauritius, will be present to welcome the Prime Minister because it is not every day that we have the visit of a man of such caliber. So, I think the whole Mauritian population will pay tribute to your Prime Minister. It’s not only the members of cabinet.”

Hambyrajen Narsinghen emphasised that India has been a “traditional ally” of Mauritius and expressed the Mauritius government’s readiness to consolidate the already excellent relationship between the two nations.

He also spoke about the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) between India and Mauritius, and said the countries are going to consolidate the “already excellent relationship” between them.

On being asked about the focus point of the visit, Narsinghen said, “For so many years, India has been a sort of traditional ally of Mauritius. And now, the new government, we are going to consolidate the already excellent relationship that exists between Mauritius and India, India and Mauritius. So, we’re going to consolidate that. And in fact, even above the traditional agreement in multiple fields, when we look at the bilateral relationship between Mauritius and India, this time we’re going to have a sort of enhanced program of cooperation.”

“As you know, in matters of trade, in matters of commercial matters, we have the CECPA. But over and above the CECPA, we are going to have a strategic sort of partnership, which is, a more enhanced partnership this time. And I’m sure the two prime ministers, I don’t want to venture in their territories. But what we have been working on, especially the prime minister’s office and the minister of foreign affairs, where I am, we have been working on many points and I’m sure both prime ministers will be able to work out something great. Because in terms of our diplomacy, we always, we are working in a compromised manner,” he added.

He mentioned that PM Modi and Mauritius have the same vision as a non-aligned nation, and they want to safeguard the interests of the whole world.

“So, I’m sure it’s going to be a win-win situation for India and for Mauritius. But not only for India and Mauritius. I think Modiji, your prime minister, has the same vision, and Mauritius has the same vision as a non-aligned nation. And we want also to safeguard the interests of the whole world. So we want a very balanced approach and in all the agreements we are going to ratify and sign, I’m sure you will find in it a sort of equilibrium, looking at the interests not only of two nations, two countries, but looking at the nations, at the interests of also other countries,” the Deputy FM said.

Narsinghen stated that Mauritius is bilingual has a very skilled workforce and champions human rights. He also mentioned that a “new strategic partnership” between India and Mauritius can help in better tapping this opportunity.

He stressed that the new government has got a new vision of human rights and the government has already announced the constitution of a constitutional review committee and said that Mauritius will beef up principles of human rights.

In his departure statement on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said that he looks forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership during his visit to elevate bilateral partnership and strengthen friendship for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region. He called Mauritius a “close maritime neighbour, key partner in the Indian Ocean and a gateway to the African continent.”

“At the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, I am embarking on a two-day State Visit to Mauritius to participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius. We are connected by history, geography and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths,” he said.

“The close and historical people-to-people connect is a source of shared pride. We have made significant strides in the past ten years with people-centric initiatives,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the visit would build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India-Mauritius relationship.

“I look forward to the opportunity to engage the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strength our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our Vision SAGAR,” he said.

During his visit, PM Modi will call on the Mauritius President, and Prime Minister and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in Mauritius.He will also interact with the members of the Indian-origin community and inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both built with India’s grant assistance, according to MEA press release. A number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged during the visit. (ANI)

