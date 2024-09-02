‘Alpha’ girls Alia Bhatt, Sharvari back in Mumbai post film’s shoot in Kashmir

MUMBAI: After shooting for the spy drama ‘Alpha’ in Kashmir, actresses Alia Bhatt and Shavari are now back in Mumbai.

On Sunday, they were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Alia was seen holding her daughter Raha Kapoor, who was fast asleep in her arms. Before entering her car, Alia looked at the paps and smiled.

Sharvari also greeted the paps by waving at them. Both divas opted for casual airport looks.

A few days ago, they shared a scenic photograph from the Kashmir shoot.

The image, posted on the actresses’ social media accounts, features the two stars looking away from the camera against the backdrop of Kashmir’s breathtaking natural scenery.

Alia and Sharvari were seen embracing each other with one arm draped over the other’s shoulder while forming a heart shape with their hands.

Alia Bhatt, dressed in a creme jacket, and Sharvari, clad in a sleek black leather jacket, appear immersed in the serene beauty of their surroundings.

The post was accompanied by the caption “Love, ALPHA” and a collision emoji, further enhanced by the movie’s theme music.

In a recent Instagram update, Sharvari shared her enthusiasm for the project by posting a picture with director Shiv Rawail, expressing her excitement about the journey ahead.Her caption read, “It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy…Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!”

The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films’ esteemed spy universe.The studio, known for its successful ventures like the Tiger franchise, ‘War,’ and ‘Pathaan,’ has generated considerable buzz with the release of a title reveal video.

Alia Bhatt’s voiceover in the video said, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar Aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!” (ANI)

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to attend the Gucci Cruise Show in London