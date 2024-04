NEW DELHI: The latest installment of AMPM dives into the world of the iconic Zeenat Aman, as they uncover a day in her extraordinary life, capturing her intimate moments and unseen emotions. The film provides viewers a real taste of what defines her, and in an effortless way takes you through what makes her ‘her’.

In AM to PM, a continuing series of immersive films by AMPM, we live a day in the lives of women who inspire us.