Amla Detox Drink for Winter

Geetha Patil and Madhumati Tyagi

Amla and ginger infused water is winter special detox. This detox drink promote healthy digestion and flushes out your bodies of toxins, also this detox drink is packed with natural electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants to keep you hydrated. Amla accelerates metabolism, while ginger enhances fat burning by increasing the thermogenic process in the body. Drinking Amla ginger-infused water can be a great addition for those looking to shed a few kilos during the winter months.

Ingredients

2-3 Almas chopped

1 inch ginger

1 tbsp Lemon juice

As required Cinnamon

few slices Lemon

2 cup water

Instructions

Take a Jar, add chopped Amla, chopped ginger, lemon juice, cinnamon, and lemon slices. Then, mix well.

Now add 2 cup of water. Stir well again.

Now your Amla winter special detox drink is ready to serve.

Note: If you relish stronger version of this drink. Then pound/grind all the ingredients before mixing them in water.