Anuradha Garg Crowned Mrs. India Globe 2024 at Rajasthali Resort and Spa

MUMBAI: In a breathtaking ceremony at the exquisite Rajasthali Resort & Spa, Anuradha Garg has been crowned Mrs. India Globe 2024 at the grand finale of Mrs. India Inc 2024 Season 5. This prestigious title will enable her to represent India on the international stage at the upcoming Mrs. Globe pageant, where she will showcase the beauty, strength, and vibrant culture of Indian women.

The event was a spectacular celebration, highlighting not only the contestants’ grace and talent but also their unwavering commitment to empowerment and community service. Anuradha’s inspiring journey through the competition reflected her passion and dedication, distinguishing her as a true ambassador for married women across the nation.

“I am incredibly honoured to be crowned Mrs. India Globe 2024,” said Anuradha Garg. “This title is not just a personal achievement; it’s a platform to advocate for women’s empowerment and inspire others to pursue their dreams. I am excited to represent India at Mrs. Globe and share our rich culture and values with the world.”

Mohini Sharma, National Director of Mrs. India Inc, expressed her pride in Anuradha’s achievement. “Anuradha’s victory is a testament to the spirit of resilience and empowerment that we aim to promote through Mrs. India Inc,” she said. “We believe in celebrating the incredible stories of married women, and Anuradha embodies that mission perfectly. We look forward to her journey at Mrs. Globe and the positive impact she will make.”

Mrs. India Inc continues to transcend the traditional boundaries of a beauty pageant; it is a vibrant celebration of growth, empowerment, and the inspiring journeys of women who dare to dream.