Apple Pay now available on PS5 for seamless gaming purchases

WASHINGTON: PlayStation 5 users can now utilise Apple Pay to buy games and other content from the PlayStation Store, enhancing the console’s payment options.

This feature, previously available on browsers and mobile apps, has been integrated into the PS5 console’s checkout process.

To use Apple Pay on your PS5, follow these steps:

Select the game you want to purchase on your PS5 and choose Apple Pay as your payment method. A QR code will appear on your TV screen, which you can scan using your iPhone or iPad.

After scanning the code, the native Apple Pay checkout sheet will pop up on your device, allowing you to confirm the purchase securely. According to The Verge, Apple Cardholders can earn 2 per cent Daily Cash back on purchases made through Apple Pay on the PS5, adding value to this payment method.

This incentive makes Apple Pay an attractive option for users who prefer Apple’s payment system. Currently, Apple Pay support is available on PS5 in regions like the US.

There are plans to extend this support to PS4 consoles in a future software update, which would further enhance the gaming experience for users. (ANI)