Army pays tribute to soldiers who died in Galwan valley clash with China

LEH: The Fire and fury corps of the Indian Army paid a “heartfelt tribute to the valour and sacrifice” of soldiers on Monday, remembering the ones who died five years ago (in 2020) during the Galwan valley clashes at the India-China border.

“On Galwan Day, Fire and Fury Corps paid heartfelt tribute to the valour and supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts who stood resolute in the face of adversity. The indomitable courage in Galwan Valley forever resonates in the hearts of every Indian. The nation honours their families with deep respect. Their sacrifice continues to inspire generations,” the Fire and Fury corps posted on X.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also remembered the soldiers who died during the clash, lauding their bravery, sacrifice and courage.

“Five years ago today, our brave soldiers sacrificed their all while protecting the country’s borders in the Galwan Valley. Their bravery, sacrifice and indomitable courage will always remain alive in the hearts of every Indian. Hundreds of salutes to these true sons of Mother India. Jai Hind,” the Congress leader’s post read.

20 Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and undertook a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a “possible” Chinese aggression.

Since the clashes, India and China have disengaged from various border areas steadily, and have also created a buffer zone in various areas.

In February 2021, Delhi and Beijing reached an agreement to disengage from the 135-km Pangong Lake. In September 2022, the Indian troops and their counterparts in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) completed the disengagement process in the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area near Patrolling Point-15 in the eastern Ladakh sector, according to government sources.

More recently, in October 2024, India and China reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, two friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The understanding was reached after earlier disengagement in other friction points in eastern Ladakh following meetings at diplomatic and military levels.\

The top leaders of both countries have met each other, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in Kazan in October last year on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit. (ANI)