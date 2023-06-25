Assam floods: Amit Shah speaks to CM Sarma, assures all possible assistance

NEW DELHI: As the flood situation in Assam remains grim, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured all possible assistance.

Amit Shah in his tweet said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stands firm as it has been with the people of Assam in difficult times.

“Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby. The Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times,” tweeted Shah.

Reacting to it, CM Sarma expressed gratitude over the Home Minister’s proactive response and concerns regarding the flood situation in Assam.

“Gratitude Hon’ble Home Minister for your proactive response & concern regarding the flood situation in Assam. The Assam Government is on high alert and providing all assistance to the affected persons. We are grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi

Ji for all the help to the state from the Government of India,” Tweeted the CM.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam has marginally improved, but nearly 4.01 lakh people in 15 districts are still affected due to the flood, as per Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the flood reports of ASDMA, one more person died in Nalabri district after drowning in flood water in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 3 so far.

“Nearly 2.22 lakh people have been affected alone in Bajali district, followed by 1.04 lakh people affected in Barpeta, 40668 people affected in Nalbari, 22060 people in Lakhimpur, 8493 people in Darrang, 4750 people in Goalpara district,” stated ASDMA.

As many as, 1118 villages under 42 revenue circles in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur districts have been affected by the deluge.

Following the torrential rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and at Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

In the flood-hit districts, 8469.56 hectares of cropland have been submerged by floodwaters.

The district administration has set up 101 relief camps and 119 relief distribution centres in 14 flood-hit districts, and 81352 people have taken shelter in these relief camps.

On the other hand, many others are still taking shelter on roads, highlands, and embankments.

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, the flood waters breached 4 embankments and damaged 15 other embankments, 157 roads, 1 bridge, several agri bundhs, Anganwadi centres school buildings, irrigation canals, and culverts.

Following the torrential rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and at Dhubri; the Manas River at Nh Road Crossing; the Pagladiya River at Nt Road Crossing; and the Puthimari river at Nh Road Crossing.

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, the flood waters breached 1 embankment and damaged 14 other embankments, 213 roads, 14 bridges, several agri bundhs, school buildings, irrigation canals, and culverts. (ANI)

