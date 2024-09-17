Batman to become first superhero with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES: DC’s iconic superhero Batman is all set to create history by becoming the first superhero with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Batman’s star will be at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum on September 26, Billboard reported.

Michael Empric, an official Guiness World Records adjudicator, will be on hand to certify Batman’s history-making achievement.

Sharing the update, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor our first superhero on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The one, the only, Batman! Fans from around the world will be thrilled to know that Batman will have his star dedicated next to the stars of television’s Batman, Adam West, and the co-creator of Batman, Bob Kane.”

Jim Lee, DC Comics’ president, publisher, and chief creative officer, and Anne DePies, SVP & general manager, will be there, as will Steve Nissen, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president & CEO, who will emcee the event.

Created for DC Comics by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Batman first appeared in 1939’s Detective Comics #27. The Batman TV series, starring West and Burt Ward as Robin, debuted on ABC in January 1966. Neal Hefti’s memorable theme song to the series won a Grammy for best instrumental theme and sparked a cover battle on the Billboard Hot 100.

Christopher Nolan to Zack Snyder, many dynamic filmmakers have been inspired over the years to send up the Bat-signal on the big screen in live-action and animation.

The Batman film franchise has grossed more than USD 6.8 billion at the global box office, making it the 10th highest-grossing film franchise of all time. (ANI)

Also Read: Warner Bros halts ‘The Batman’ release in Russia