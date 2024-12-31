Bidding Adieu to 2024: Visuals capture last sunrise of 2024 across India

NEW DELHI: As the year 2024 bids farewell, the mesmerising visuals of the last sunrise of the year have emerged from the different parts of the nation.

Visuals from Dona Paula Beach of Goa captured a stunning sunrise with the sky being painted in vibrant hues golden, pink and soft purple.

Similar visuals have emerged from the southern region of the state, with a golden hue adorning the cities of Kochi, Madurai and Chennai.

The warm golden glow near the horizon in Kolkata captures the delicate, calm and last sunrise of the year.

Nonetheless, the iconic Gateway of India located in Mumbai city is dipped into the warmth of the light sunrise.

Contrary to these states, the epitome of beauty, the territory of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing heavy snowfall, but emerging visuals from the Poonch district showcase people enjoying, as the region is covered in a blanket of snow.

Meanwhile, on the very last of the year, people have turned to their spiritual side also, with lots of devotees gathering at iconic temples in respective cities.

The famous Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, New Delhi witnessed a surge in the number of devotees who came to offer prayers at the temple.

On the very last day of the year, the people of Varanasi dipped into spirituality with devotees queuing in numbers outside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and waiting for their turn to offer prayers.

Similarly, devotees visited and offered prayers at Guwahati’s Maa Kamakhya Temple, on the last day of the year, 2024.

Visuals from Meenakshi Temple in Madurai capture attention as the area is dipped into the serene sunrise and devotees wait for their turn to offer prayers at the temple.

People across the world are bidding farewell to an eventful 2024 and with new goals and resolutions and hopes of new beginnings and opportunities, people are ready to kickstart 2025. (ANI)

