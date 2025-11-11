Bihar records robust voter participation as voter turnout of 31.38% recorded till 11 am in second phase of assembly polls

PATNA: Bihar is witnessing a robust voter participation in the second phase of assembly polls, as the state recorded an impressive voter turnout of 31.38 per cent till 11 am, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

The highest voter turnout of 34.74 per cent was recorded in Kishanganj district, while the lowest voter turnout with 28.66 per cent was recorded in Madhubani district.

Gaya recorded brisk turnout of 34.07 per cent, followed by 33.69 per cent in Jamui, 32.88 per cent in Aurangabad, 32.91 per cent in Banka, 32.94 per cent in Purnia and 32.39 per cent in Paschim Champaran.

Kaimur (Bhabua) recorded a turnout of 31.98 per cent, Araria 31.88 per cent, Arwal 31.07 per cent, Supaul 31.69 per cent, Sheohar 31.58 per cent, Purvi Champaran 31.16 per cent, Jahanabad 30.36 per cent, Katihar 30.83 per cent, Sitamarhi 29.81 per cent, Rohtas 29.80 per cent and Bhagalpur 29.08 per cent, Nawada 29.02 per cent.

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 31.10 per cent, Sasaram 29.84 per cent, Mohania 32.91 per cent, Kutumba 33.40 per cent, Gaya Town 25.02 per cent, Chainpur 32.31 per cent, Dhamdaha 33.22 per cent, Harsiddhi 29.99 per cent and Jhanjharpur 26.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha expressed confidence in a Mahagathbandhan victory in the ongoing Bihar elections, saying that the change which was seen in the first phase of polling has turned into a “big wave”, which will oust the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the State.

“The change that knocked on our doors in the first phase is now turning into a big wave of change… The Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the UP CM, and countless other ministers tried their best to change the pitch in Bihar so that no one could discuss jobs, migration, or social security. But Bihar hasn’t gone away from its pitch,” the RJD leader told ANI here.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain expressed confidence that the people will vote decisively in favour of development and ensure that the state continues on its growth trajectory.

After casting his vote along with his wife Renu Hussain at a polling booth in Supaul, the BJP leader said, “I have voted. I appeal to everyone to cast their vote. Humne jalpan nahi kiya, pehle matdan kiya. We will go home now and then have breakfast.”

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state’s history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

Also Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar shows inked finger after casting his vote in Patna