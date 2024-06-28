BJP hits out at AAP after waterlogging reported in several parts of Delhi

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Aam Admi Party-run Delhi government after waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city following heavy rains in the early hours of Friday.

The BJP leader claimed that waterlogging was also reported from Minto Bridge which AAP had claimed to have fixed.

Waterlogging was reported from Munirka, Azad Market underpass, Lodhi Estate area, Raisen and Firozeshah road, Safdarjung area, AIIMS, Moolchand, Kartavya Path, Madhu Vihar area, Bhikaji Cama Place metro station, Mandawali area, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Shanti Path, Minto Road, Teen Murti Marg, Connaught Place, Moti Bagh, Dhaula Kuan.

Vehicular movement was affected due to waterlogging in South Delhi from Aurobindo Road to the IIT flyover.

Taking to X, Poonawalla said, “Delhi is facing severe water logging in several areas including Minto Bridge (which AAP claimed they had fixed) AAP runs Delhi Jal Board, PWD, MCD. Everything is under AAP But Watch them blame someone else in 3,2,1….”

BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rowed an inflatable boat amid severe waterlogging as a symbolic protest against the Delhi Government. He told ANI, “All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn’t get it cleaned ahead of monsoon. This has led to waterlogging…Vinod Nagar has submerged…”

A commuter, Anjali who was on her way to a coaching centre told ANI, “We are facing a lot of inconveniences…This is the condition after the first rain…If this is the situation on the main road, what would the condition in lanes be?”

Meanwhile, one person has been reported dead after a portion of the canopy, at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1, collapsed today due to heavy rains in the early morning of Friday.

“The shed of the airport collapsed, resulting in 8 persons trapped. The injured were rescued and removed to Medanta Hospital by PCR/CATS. One trapped person was taken out in dead condition”, ADO Ravinder stated. (ANI)

