“BJP only party that talks about nationalism”: Arun Govil

MEERUT: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut seat, Arun Govil, said on Monday that the special thing about PM Modi is that he has fulfilled what he promised.

Govil told ANI that BJP is the only party in the country that talks about nationalism.

“BJP’s track record is so good. It is the only party that talks about nationalism. My image is associated with Ram ji but apart from that, my image is clean. A person who is honest and who speaks the truth. Modi government has protected women’s dignity, provided gas and houses to crores of women, highways are being built and the poor have got medical insurance. The special thing about Modi ji is that he has fulfilled what he promised. This is Modi’s guarantee. The whole country is accepting the fact that this time it will cross 400,” he said.

Further, Arun Govil added that he is getting more respect after coming into politics than he got when he played the character of Lord Ram.

“Campaigning is going very well. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people towards the elections. I am getting more respect and honour now after coming into politics. BJP will win this seat. I do not doubt it. The brand value of PM Modi is very high. This election is being held solely for ‘Viksit Bharat’, he added.

Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Bhanu Pratap Singh, a senior advocate and Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Devvrath Tyagi will contest against Arun Govil on the Meerut seat.

The Meerut constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 along with Amroha, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a total of 60.25 per cent voter turnout was recorded in all eight parliamentary constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, where voting was held on Friday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

The parliamentary constituencies that went for polling included Muzaffarnagar, Nagina, Saharanpur, Kairana, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Bijnor, and Rampur. (ANI)

