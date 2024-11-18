Brazil welcomes PM Modi with vedic chants and traditional festivities ahead of G20 summit

RIO DE JANERIO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Brazilian Vedic scholars chanting Sanskrit mantras upon his arrival in Brazil for the G20 summit on Monday.

The group of Vedic scholars, comprising men and women of all ages, sang melodious Sanskrit shlokas in PM Modi’s presence. They were dressed in traditional Indian attire, and the Prime Minister keenly listened to their harmonious recitation.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, there is significant interest in India’s culture, religion, performing arts, and philosophy in Brazil. Organizations like the Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, Satya Sai Baba, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, and the Bhakti Vedanta Foundation have active chapters in Brazil. Indian philosophy and spirituality were among the first aspects of Indian culture to influence Brazil, resonating with the country’s colourful folkloric traditions and joyous festivities.

Upon PM Modi’s arrival at Hotel Nacional, he received a warm welcome, including a traditional Dandiya ceremony performed by dancers in vibrant Gujarati attire. Members of the Indian diaspora greeted him with gifts, waved Indian flags, and displayed his pictures to express their enthusiasm for his visit.

Speaking to ANI, the Vedic scholars underlined the influence of the Vedas on their lives. “I started about 10 years ago, I could not see any meaning in my life at the time. When I started studying Vedas I realised who I am. I am a little bit nervous but I am happy,” Jenifer Scholles, a Vedic scholar said.

Vedic scholar Jonas Masetti also known as Acharya Vishwanatha said, “Many people in Brazil connect with Vedic culture and Indian culture. The first time they hear mantras, they feel a lot of joy and peace in their hearts. Many students learn Sanskrit, mantras, stories of Ramayan and Mahabharat.”

PM Modi is in Brazil to attend the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit, scheduled for November 18 and 19.

As a Troika member, India is playing a significant role in shaping the agenda, building on the momentum from its own G20 presidency last year.

In a statement, PM Modi expressed optimism about Brazil’s leadership in continuing the focus on the Global South’s priorities.

“Last year, India’s successful Presidency elevated the G20 to people’s G20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South. This year, Brazil has built upon India’s legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions aligned with our vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,'” he said.

PM Modi also plans to use the summit to strengthen bilateral ties with other world leaders. (ANI)