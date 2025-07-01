BSP chief Mayawati slams Centre for hike in railway prices

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday launched an attack against the Centre for revising the passenger fares in Railways. She said that it appears to be a business-minded decision rather than one made for the public welfare.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said, “When Most of the people in the country are suffering from unemployment, inflation, fall in income, and poverty then Centre’s decision to hike Railway prices is against public welfare and it feels like it is a business minded decision rather than Constitution’s idea welfare.”

Slamming the government, she added, “In the name of nation first, like GST, now with Railways, the government is increasing the burden on the public. If the government rethinks the decision, it will be good.”

She said that for those who migrate for jobs, the railway is a necessity rather than a mode of tourism.

“Today, amid increasing inflation, poverty and lack of respectable employment opportunities, to earn, one has to leave family and migrate. For crores of people, the rail journey is not fashion or tourism; rather, the railway’s difficult journey is a necessity,” she said.

“Government should not think about their profit or a handful of wealthy people, rather think about those who, amid a lack of employment, are yearning for a respectable life,” the BSP chief said.

The Ministry of Railways has rationalised the basic fare of Passenger train services, effective from Tuesday. The revised fares are based on the updated Passenger Fare Table issued by the Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA), the railways said in a release.

According to a press release, there are no changes to Suburban single journey fares and Season Tickets (for both suburban and non-suburban routes).

The fare hike varies across different classes and train types. For ordinary non-AC classes in non-suburban trains, second-class fares will increase by half a paisa per kilometre, subject to certain conditions, such as No increase up to 500 Km; Increase by Rs 5 for distance 501 to 1500 Km; Increase by Rs 10 for distance 1501 to 2500 Km; and Increase by Rs 15 for distance 2501 to 3000 Km.

Sleeper and first-class fares will also see a similar increase. The first class will witness an increase of 0.5 paise per kilometre.

Mail and express trains will have a slightly higher fare hike, with second-class fares increasing by one paisa per kilometre, and sleeper and first-class fares will follow the same.

AC classes, including AC chair car, AC 3-Tier/3-Economy, AC 2-tier, and AC First/Executive Class/Executive Anubhuti, will see a fare increase of two paisa per kilometre. The fare revision also applies to premier and special train services such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, AC Vistadome coaches, Anubhuti coaches, and Ordinary non-suburban services, in accordance with the revised class-wise fare structure.

Additionally, there will be no change in ancillary charges, such as reservation fees, superfast surcharges, and other applicable charges, which will remain unchanged. GST will continue to be levied as per applicable rules. Fare rounding principles remain as per existing norms. The revised fares will apply to tickets booked on or after 01.07.2025. Tickets issued before this date will remain valid at the existing fare without any fare adjustment. PRS, UTS, and manual ticketing systems are being updated accordingly, the release said. (ANI)

