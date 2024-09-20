“Can’t wait to meet him”: Indian Diaspora expresses excitement ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

NNEW JERSEY: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s is set to commence his United States visit on Saturday, the members of the Indian diaspora exuded fervour and excitement to meet him. From children to adults, several members of the Indian diaspora expressed their excitement for the PM’s visit and praised his leadership for the work in India.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash Shantilal Patel, a member of Indian diaspora in the US, said, “We are super excited to meet him. PM Modi is one of the excellent Prime Ministers of the country and he is famous in the world, so we are excited. Around 5,000 to 10,000 people from Gujarati community will meet him. We will definitely talk to him, if we get a chance.”

Arav Verma, a child from the Indian diaspora, said, “I am very excited to see PM Modi and I cannot wait to meet him. He did a lot of good stuffs for the country. He is one of my favourite leaders of all time.”

PM Modi will visit the US from September 21 to 23, during which he will take part in the Quad Summit and address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Indian diaspora is also excited to get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York. Over 24,000 Indian-Americans have registered to attend his community event on September 22 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, which has a seating capacity of 15,000. This event, titled “Modi & US: Progress Together,” will be a celebration of the diversity and success of the Indian-American community, featuring cultural performances and appearances by prominent Indian-American figures.

Another member of the diaspora, Madhulika, while welcoming PM Modi, said, “Namaste Modi Ji. A very-very warm welcome to you in USA and New York city, and we are very thankful to you for all the important works that you have done for all the people of India. We are sitting far and we are so super proud on him, like proud is an understatement. So definitely I want to educate my future generations, my family and friends and want to tell about the great leader like you, so, thank you so much for everything that you have done for us.”

Calling PM Modi her “favourite leader,” Vidhi, who is residing in the US, said, “We are very excited to meet him. I think he is my all-time favourite leader, so, me along with my family will be going to the Long Islands to meet him.”

Soni Chowdhary said, “I am very excited that PM Modi is coming. He is one of the fearless and great leaders I have ever seen in my life. He is such a good orator that he captures the attention of everyone, especially the way he speaks, it motivates the youth, which was lacking in the former PMs, as the old generation was more attached to them. But now, even youths are also attached with PM Modi, so we are excited.”

Similarly, Amit Pandey and Rajesh Sharma also expressed their excitement for PM Modi’s visit as they prepared themselves for attending the “Modi & US: Progress Together” event, which is scheduled for September 22.

During his visit, PM Modi will take part in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that the Quad event will provide PM Modi with the opportunity to thank both US President Biden, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida for their leadership.

In a press briefing on PM Modi’s visit to New York, Misri said, “…This is also going to be kind of a farewell event in so far as the Quad is concerned for President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida of Japan, and therefore, the Quad event provides the Prime Minister with an opportunity to thank both leaders for their leadership in giving momentum and salience to the Quad partnership.”

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries–Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. (ANI)

