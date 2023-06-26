Check out how Dhoni reacted after air hostess served him chocolates with a note

MUMBAI: Cricket icon MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following. From children to elderly people, almost everyone is a big fan of Dhoni. Recently, the CSK captain shared a sweet encounter with a female fan who works as a flight attendant.

In a clip that has been widely shared online, the air hostess is seen offering Dhoni a tray full of chocolates and dry fruits on an IndiGo flight. Accompanied by his wife Sakshi, Dhoni graciously accepted a pack of dates while politely refusing the other items.

The air hostess also had a friendly conversation with him before returning to duty.

The particular video has left netizens in awe.

“How adorable,” a social media user commented.

“Pure gold,” another one wrote.

Interestingly, the eagle-eyed fans spotted Dhoni playing Candy Crush on his tablet aboard the IndiGo airline.

“Dhoni bhai Candy crush ki level konsi chalu hai . ?” a social media user quipped.

“Hahah Dhoni bhai you also play Candy Crush,” another user wrote.

The mobile gaming application has claimed that more than 30 lakh people downloaded their app in just three hours. Candy Crush’s Twitter page even thanked Dhoni for trending the game.

Meanwhile, Dhoni recently underwent a knee surgery post winning the IPL for fifth time.

He led CSK to their fifth IPL title after a five-wicket win in a thriller over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 29. Dhoni scored 104 runs in 12 innings this IPL 2023. He scored these runs at an average of 26, with a strike rate of above 182. His best score this season was 32*.

Dhoni usually came out to bat in death overs and entertained the crowds with his entertaining cameos, mainly consisting of towering sixes. He smashed three fours and 10 sixes this season.

After the IPL win, Dhoni hinted that he could play one more season as a “gift” for his fans, but it depends on how his body holds up for the next few months.”If you circumstantially if you see it’s the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But with the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they have shown their love and emotion, it is something I need to do for them,” said Dhoni in a post-match presentation.

“It is the last part of my career. It started over here and the full house was chanting my name. It was my same thing in Chennai, but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can,” added Dhoni.

Dhoni is considered as one of the greatest cricketers produced by India. In his international career that lasted from 2004-2019, he scored 17,266 runs at an average of 44.96, with 16 centuries and 108 fifties. His best individual score is 224. ODIs were Dhoni’s best format. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57, with 10 centuries and 73 fifties at a strike rate of over 87. His best score is 183*.With 829 dismissals, he is the third-most successful wicketkeeper in the history of international cricket, next to Adam Gilchrist (905) and Mark Boucher (998). His lightning-fast stumpings have earned him a lot of acclaim. (ANI)

Also Read: IPL 2023: Jadeja’s cameo help Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in final to clinch 5th title