“Claims made by Home Minister about peace in J-K, Manipur are absurd, baseless”: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement that “peace has been established in Jammu-Kashmir and the Northeast.”

Ramesh termed the “claims” made by the Union Home Minister as “absurd” and “baseless”, saying that it was made to “divert attention” from the failures of the government.

In a social media post on X, the Congress MP wrote, “The claims made by the Union Home Minister yesterday about peace in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur are absurd and baseless. These claims have actually been made to divert attention from his own colossal failures.”

Highlighting the recent Pahalgam attack and past attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Ramesh said, “The terrorists responsible for the barbaric terror attacks in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025 have not yet been brought to justice. According to some reports, which have not been refuted yet, the same terrorists were also involved in the terror attacks in Poonch in December 2023 and Gagangir and Gulmarg in October 2024.”

The Congress MP further alleged that the law and order situation in Manipur is in “bad” condition and termed the President’s rule in the state as “total failure.”

The social media post reads, “Manipur is still burning. President’s rule has proved to be a total failure. The law and order situation in the state is extremely bad. The misery of the daily life and livelihood of the common people has given rise to anguish, despair and anger among them, which can be felt everywhere.”

Criticising Home Minister Amit Shah’s tenure, the Congress MP alleged, “The Union Home Minister could neither punish the terrorists of Pahalgam nor restore normalcy in Manipur. Yet he keeps trumpeting his alleged achievements in both of these states. In the history of independent India, there has rarely been a Union Home Minister whose entire tenure has been marked by maximum boasting and minimum achievements. Yes, if whatever he has done for his son is considered an achievement, then it is a different matter.”

On Monday, the Union Home Minister said that the 11 years of the Modi government have proved to be a milestone in the direction of national security, citing peace establishment in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

In a social media post, Shah wrote, “#11YearsOfSeva has also proved to be a milestone in the direction of national security. Naxalism is on its last legs, peace has been established in Jammu-Kashmir and the Northeast, and India now responds to terrorist attacks by entering the homes of terrorists. This shows the changing picture of India under the Modi government.”

“In Modi 3.0, the new India is rapidly progressing towards development and self-reliance with the power of reform, perform and transform. This journey of making India number 1 in every field by bringing positive changes in the lives of the countrymen will continue like this,” the post reads. (ANI)

