“Clear and consistent about concern with Pakistan’s ballistic missile program”: US

WASHINGTON DC: The US on Tuesday (local time) said that it has been “clear and consistent” regarding concerns with Pakistan’s ballistic missile program for many years.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed commitment to strengthening the international non-proliferation regime by taking action against networks supporting activities of proliferation concern.

While addressing a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), Miller said that the US’ action last week follows the October 2023 and April 2024 designations of six Chinese entities and one Belarusian entity that have worked to supply Pakistan’s missile program.

Asked about US concerns as sanctions have been imposed against suppliers of Pakistan’s ballistic program, Miller responded, “The United States is committed to strengthening the international non-proliferation regime by taking action against networks supporting activities of proliferation concern. We have been clear and consistent about our concern with Pakistan’s ballistic missile program for many years.”

“The Executive Order action that was taken last week follows our October 2023 and April 2024 designations of six PRC entities and one Belarusian entity that have worked to supply Pakistan’s missile program as well as numerous third country entities on the Department of Commerce entity list for decades,” he added.

Miller further said that it has been the US’ policy to deny support to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program. He said that the US will continue to use sanctions and other tools to ensure that its national security cannot be impacted and the US financial system cannot be used by proliferators.

In response to another question regarding US sanctions against Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, Miller stated, “Pakistan has been a longtime partner of ours. I think what this action shows is, there continue to be places where we have disagreement and when we have disagreement, we won’t hesitate to act to protect America’s interests.”

“It has been our policy to deny support to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program. We will continue to use our sanctions and other tools to ensure our national security cannot be impacted and that the US financial system cannot be used by proliferators,” he added.

Last week, the US State Department imposed sanctions on China-based firms, for their supply to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program under the missile sanctions laws.

“The Department of State is taking action against five entities and one individual that have been involved in the proliferation of ballistic missiles and controlled missile equipment and technology. Specifically, the Department of State is designating the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry (RIAMB) pursuant to Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press statement.

Notably, RIAMB has worked with Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC), which the United States assesses is involved in the development and production of Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missiles.

“Additionally, the United States is imposing sanctions under the missile sanctions laws (i.e., the Arms Export Control Act [AECA] and the Export Control Reform Act [ECRA]) on three PRC-based entities, one PRC individual, and a Pakistani entity for ballistic missile proliferation activities: PRC-based firms Hubei Huachangda Intelligent Equipment Company, Universal Enterprise Limited, and Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited (aka Lontek); PRC individual Luo Dongmei (aka Steed Luo); and Pakistani-based entity Innovative Equipment,” the press statement read further.

The State Department spokesperson further added that the US ‘will continue to act’ against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur.

“These sanctions are being imposed because these entities and individuals knowingly transferred equipment and technology controlled under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) Annex, in support of MTCR Category I missile programs, to a non-MTCR country,” he said in a statement.

The US had designated four entities targeting proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery previously as well. These entities too had supplied missile-applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, including its long-range missile program.

The entities included Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, which has worked to supply special vehicle chassis to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program. It further imposed sanctions on three Chinese entities, including, “Xi’an Longde Technology Development Company Limited”, “Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co Ltd” and “Granpect Company Limited.” (ANI)