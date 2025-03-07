Colors of Joy: ‘Laddu Mar’ Holi celebrations start at Shri Ladliji Maharaj Temple in Barsana

MATHURA: The vibrant festival of Laddu Mar Holi kicked off with great enthusiasm on Friday at the Shri Ladliji Maharaj temple in Barsana, Uttar Pradesh.

This marks the beginning of Holi celebrations in Barsana, which is renowned for its unique Holi traditions. The temple premises resonated with devotional songs and chants as priests and devotees participated in the age-old ritual.

One of the highlights of Barsana’s Holi celebrations is the famous ‘Lathmar Holi’, where women playfully hit men with sticks, reenacting Krishna’s legendary visit to Radha’s village.

This year, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rangotsav 2025 at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, and showered the gathered crowd with flower petals.

During his visit, Adityanath said that after the development activities carried out in Ayodhya and Prayagraj, it was now the turn of Mathura and Vrindavan to witness the revival, and the state government would spare no effort to develop the region.

He offered prayers at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, after inaugurating Rangotsav 2025. CM Yogi said, “Those who come to Barsana are getting the facility of the ropeway for the first time. Development works worth 100 crores are ongoing. Under PM Modi’s guidance, Kashi has been revamped. Ayodhya has been revived. Now it is the turn of Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana, Govardhan. There won’t be any stone unturned to develop this region. Now there is a BJP government in Delhi and Yamuna will be cleaned up.”

The Uttar Pradesh CM extended his greetings ahead of Holi in the state. He further said, “During Mahashivratri, lakhs of people visited Kashi. From January 13 to Feb 26, in Prayajraj, Mahakumbh was organised, which broke all the records. The unity of Sanatan dharma and the gathering was witnessed by the world. Despite many people raising rumours about Sanatan dharma the believers proved them wrong. It is great fortune that UP is the birthplace of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.”

He further said that those who visited Mahakumbh and Ayodhya and now in Barsana are witnessing the development works carried out under PM Modi. He further said that Holi is a festival of uniting people.

“The message of Mahakumbh is further strengthened by Holi. All the problems will be taken care by the double engine government,” he added. (ANI)

