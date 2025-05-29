Congress vs Congress: Tharoor hits back after backlash from party leaders, says ‘trolls distorting views’

NEW DELHI: After facing a backlash from his party over his endorsement of the BJP-led Central government over Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday slammed his critics for “distorting” his views.

In a post on X, Tharoor pointed out that he spoke only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars.

“After a long and successful day in Panama, I have to wind up at midnight where with departure for Bogota, Colombia in six hours, so I don’t really have time for this — but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC in the past, I was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars,” he said.

“My remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB,” Shashi Tharoor clarified.

Further, welcoming the trolls, the Congress MP said, “But as usual, critics and trolls are welcome to distort my views and words as they see fit. I genuinely have better things to do. Goodnight.”

Earlier today, Udit Raj sharpened his attack on his counterpart, saying that he has tried to malign the Congress party’s image.

On being asked if Shashi Tharoor should be suspended from the party, Raj said, “That depends on the working committee, the national president, and Rahul Gandhi. If he makes incorrect statements and tries to erase Congress’s history, then I am standing with Congress. I am not worried about personal gain; I am ready to sacrifice myself.”

Udit Raj further claimed that Tharoor is glorifying Prime Minister Modi’s “fake surgical strikes”.

“He (Tharoor) is trying to malign Congress by saying the party has done nothing. You are glorifying PM Modi’s fake surgical strikes. Defending, saying that security lapses happen everywhere, is a crime… The credit that the Army deserves should only go to the Army,” the Congress leader said.

Recently, Udit Raj criticised Tharoor over his statement in Panama as part of the multi-party delegation and called him a “spokesperson for the publicity stunts of the BJP”.

Afterwards, Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh also endorsed Udit Raj’s criticism, signalling that all is not well within the party.

Tharoor, part of an all-party delegation, had stated that India crossed the Line of Control for the first time in September 2015 under the current government.

Tharoor, who is leading the all-party delegation to the United States, Guyana, Panama and other nations, was not among the official choices suggested by the Congress to the government for the outreach delegations. (ANI)

