“Cowardly attack”: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condemns killing of civilian in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, where terrorists shot dead a civilian from Bihar.

In a statement, the J-K Raj Bhavan said, “The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has condemned the terror attack in Bijbehara, Anantnag, today. He has conveyed his condolences to the family of the martyred civilian Raja Shah, a resident of Bihar.”

“No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Bijbehara, Anantnag, targeting Raja Shah, a resident of Bihar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of the innocent civilian martyred in this cowardly attack,” the Lt. Governor said as per the statement.

“Entire nation stands in solidarity with the family in this hour of grief. We have full faith in the unparalleled valour of J&K Police and security forces, and I assure the people that terrorists responsible for this barbaric act will have to pay a very heavy price. We will hunt down the perpetrators and crush those elements, who are aiding and abetting the terrorists,” he added.

A civilian from Bihar died after being shot by terrorists in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday evening.

Taking to social media handle X, Kashmir Zone Police posted, “Terrorists fired upon and critically injured one person identified as Raju Shah, a resident of Bihar, at Jablipora Bijbehera, Anantnag.”

He has been evacuated to the hospital for treatment, and the area was cordoned off soon after the incident.

“The injured person, who was shot at by terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. A search operation is underway in the area. Further details are to follow,” said the police.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

“JKNC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah express shock and sadness at the news of Rajshah Ji’s death, who succumbed to grievous injuries after being shot at in Bijbehara today. They vehemently condemn the attack, emphasizing that such acts of terror hinder peace in J&K,” the party said in a post on X.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences. “Condemn this senseless act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family,” the PDP chief said in a post on X. (ANI)

