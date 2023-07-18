Deepika Padukone’s intriguing first look from ‘Project K’ unveiled

MUMBAI: Finally, the wait is over. Makers of the upcoming sci-fi ‘Project K’ on Monday unveiled the long-awaited official first look of Deepika Padukone.

Taking to Twitter, Vyjayanthi Movies treated fans with the first look of Deepika and captioned it, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA). To know #WhatisProjectK stay tuned and subscribe: http://bit.ly/VyjayanthiMovies…”

Deepika Padukone’s official first look has left fans intrigued. In the sepia-toned visual, she exudes an intense avatar, leaving viewers eager to unravel the mysteries that lie within the film’s narrative.

‘Project K’ is billed as a dystopian science fiction film about a futuristic reimagining of the Hindu God Vishnu. Nag Ashwin, the director of the National Award-winning film Mahanati, is directing Project K. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with a budget of several hundred crores.

Set to make its grand debut in the iconic H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con, ‘Project K’ boasts an ensemble cast of some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. This multilingual film has captivated audiences worldwide with its promise of a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

Kicking off the SDCC celebration, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19.

On July 20, the film’s team will host a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” with Deepika, Prabhas and Haasan during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed, Variety reported.

Interestingly, the stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s largest stage.”This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film,” the producers said in a statement.

Director Ashwin also expressed excitement. He said, “We are thrilled to present ‘Project K”s debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India’s storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for ‘Project K’ will be found.”

Scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024, ‘Project K’ is set to revolutionize Indian cinema and redefine the genre of science fiction.

Apart from this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s next aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year’s biggest hit, ‘Pathaan’. ‘Fighter’, which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

She also has a special dance number in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’. (ANI)

Also Read: SRK brings action-packed avatar in ‘Jawan’ prevue, says ‘when I turn a villain’