‘Deeply touched’ – PM Modi after meeting Indian community in Brazil

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian community after he arrived in Brazil’s capital Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

The Prime Minister shared pictures of his welcome by the community. He wrote on his X handle that the energy reflected the affection.

“Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents,” the Prime Minister wrote.

In the pictures, the Indian diaspora members could be seen waving Indian flags and showing some photos to the Prime Minister. And some showed him their paintings and other memorabilia.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Brazil after concluding his first leg visit to Nigeria where he held discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on strengthening partnerships in sectors like defence, technology, health, and education.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Rio de Janeiro to participate in the G20 Summit hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi stated, “Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the Summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders.”

India is a key member of the G20 Troika, alongside Brazil and South Africa, and has been actively shaping the discussions at the ongoing summit.

During the Summit on Monday, the Prime Minister will put forward India’s positions on various issues of global importance, building on the outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits hosted by India in the past two years.

“On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet several leaders,” the MEA said earlier on Friday.

Following the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Georgetown, the first visit to Guyana by an Indian PM since 1968.

During the November 19-21 visit at the invitation of the Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Modi will not only hold bilateral discussions and meet other senior leaders of Guyana but also address the Parliament of Guyana and a gathering of the Indian diaspora.

Last year, Ali visited India as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held in Indore, where he was also awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

“In Georgetown, Guyana, the Prime Minister will also participate in the Second CARICOM-India Summit and hold meetings with leaders of CARICOM member countries to further enhance India’s long-standing friendship with the region,” the MEA mentioned.