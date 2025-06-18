Delhi CM inaugurates ‘Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen,’ promotes millets and healthy living

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the inauguration of ‘Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen’ on Wednesday and praised the growing trend of healthy millet-based kitchens across the national capital.

Highlighting the health benefits of millets and traditional practices like yoga and alternative medicine, she emphasised the importance of connecting with India’s cultural heritage for a healthier future.

Speaking to the reporters at the event, the Chief Minister said, “Many such healthy kitchens are now opening in Delhi. One of them is in my assembly area, where all the dishes are made with millets. It’s a healthy choice for everyone, from pav bhaji to burgers to soups and even South Indian dishes. I have eaten there myself, and the experience was great. From millet dosa to millet pav bhaji, it shows how millets can help us stay healthy.”

Gupta highlighted the role of millets, yoga, and alternative medicine in promoting a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

“Along with yoga and alternative medicine, millets are part of our rich cultural heritage. Our cultural heritage is a glorious history, and if we follow all these things in our lives, then I think the whole thing. If we include these practices in our daily lives, both our society and our country can move forward in a healthy way. I send my best wishes to everyone on Yoga Day,” she said.

Speaking about the Yoga Day event to be held at Yamuna Bank in the national capital on June 21, she expressed a personal connection with the river, saying, “I have a connection to the Yamuna. I want to keep looking at it, so I remember my duty to clean it…”

While on the issue of waterlogging in the national capital during the monsoon, Gupta said the government is checking drains for blockages and will take quick action to stop waterlogging during the monsoon.

Rekha Gupta further mentioned that there was no water stuck near the Minto Bridge and that detailed plans are being made to control dengue in the city.

“… We need to check whether the drains have any blockages, are narrow, or lack connectivity. Yesterday, we took cognisance of problems where they arose. Immediately, the next step of action will be taken. But I am relieved that water did not stagnate in the Minto Bridge area,” she said.

She added that comprehensive measures are being planned to tackle dengue in the city. “Detailed preparations will be made for the dengue situation in Delhi,” the CM added. (ANI)

