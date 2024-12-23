“Delhi ka AQI hua 500 paar, Yamuna mein hai pollution ki bahar, thank you Kejriwal Sarkar”: BJP

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released a ‘Aarop Patra’ against Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal and his government in the national capital.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders were present during the release.

Addressing the occasion, Anurag Thakur said that these are the people who brought Anna Hazare forward, led movements against Congress’s corruption, and then went on to establish new standards of corruption.

“They promised to make Delhi’s schools world-class, yet over 2,00,000 students are still deprived of education. They promised 24/7 clean and free water, but today, thousands of families are forced to buy water from tankers after spending money. They promised free clinics and large hospitals in Delhi, but today 70 per cent of patients are compelled to seek treatment in private hospitals. The AQI level once crossed 1200 and is still above 500. They promised to make Delhi corruption-free, but eight ministers, one MP, and 15 MLAs from their party have already been to jail,” he said.

Lashing out at the AAP government over Yamuna pollution, Thakur said that people from Purvanchal used to perform Chhath Puja with devotion and rituals on the banks of the Yamuna but Kejriwal’s government had polluted the Yamuna so much that now celebrating the festival has stopped.

“Ten years have passed, has the Yamuna been cleaned? Delhi’s AQI went above 500, the Yamuna is heavily polluted, thank you, Kejriwal government. In return, the people of Delhi were left without even basic access to water. The Prime Minister’s Jal Jeevan Mission ensured water supply to everyone, but Kejriwal did not allow it to be implemented here,” he said.

“We need to save Delhi from Kejriwal’s corruption and pollution. I appeal to Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna because if it is not cleaned by 2025, we will hold him accountable,” the BJP MP added.

Further, Anurag Thakur alleged that there have been multiple scams in the Kejriwal government.

“The water board scam, the classroom scam, the Mohalla Clinic scam, the Waqf Board scam, the liquor scam, DTC scandals, and so on. What kind of government is this? We will work to save Delhi. Kejriwal is a friend of the corrupt and a criminal of Delhi. We will not forgive him but will clean up the mess he has made,” he said.

“This is the only government where the health minister, deputy CM, and CM were all in jail. This was not a government for the people but a government for the jail,” Thakur said.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of the 70 seats, while the BJP won eight. The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in early 2025. (ANI)

