Delhi: Prostitution racket busted with arrest of three women

NEW DELHI: Delhi police busted a prostitution racket and nabbed three women including the kingpin of the racket on Wednesday.

Police said it received secret information on September 10 about the prostitution racket, thriving in the capital.

Swiftly acting on the information, a raiding party was constituted. A police personnel was sent as a decoy customer and on his direction, raid was conducted at the house where the business was being run.

One accused a 47 year old woman along with two other women was found present there. The police said the accused is the mastermind of the racket. A case has been registered and probe initiated.

Meanwhile, in another prostitution case , six people, including three women, were arrested from an East Delhi hotel a few days ago. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a hotel in South Ganesh Nagar.

“Investigation revealed that the hotel owner had prior involvement in such illegal activities, which led Municipal Corporation of Delhi to seal his hotel,” said DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth.

The hotel was de-sealed recently. The MCD has been notified, and further investigation into the case is underway, added the DCP.

Police said a case under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITP Act) had been registered. (ANI)

