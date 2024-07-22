Delhi witnesses sudden weather change; heavy rains lash city

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change on Monday afternoon. Rain lashed parts of the national capital. Visuals from the Parliament showed heavy rain showers in the city.

Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of Delhi-NCR, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra.

Areas of Delhi-NCR were expected to receive rainfall today include Seemapuri, Hindon AF station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadro, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Manesar.

Additionally, the prediction by IMD also said that rain was expected in areas of Haryana including Karnal, Panipat, Hissar, Hansi, Siwani, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal and Nuh.

On July 18, rain lashed parts of Delhi, bringing respite from the humid weather.

In June, the city received the highest rainfall recorded in 88 years. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8: 30 a.m. on June 27 to 8:30 a.m. on June 28.

A total of 235.5 mm of rain was recorded, marking the maximum rainfall in 24 hours in June since 1936.

However, due to rain, water levels in the Yamuna River have risen, prompting the authorities to issue an alert to the residents of Noida villages, situated along the riverbanks. These villagers experienced severe flooding last year during the monsoon season, causing significant inconvenience to residents of both Delhi and Noida.

Previously, on July 21, the IMD issued an orange alert for several districts of Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall for the coming week. The weather department also informed that light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely to occur in various districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier this month, 70 roads and 51 water supply schemes were hampered due to the heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. Additionally, 84 electricity supply schemes were disrupted due to the weather conditions in the region. (ANI)

Also Read: Rainfall in Delhi brings relief from heat for residents