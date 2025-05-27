Devotees throng Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on ‘Bada Mangal’

AYODHYA: A large number of devotees thronged Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on the third ‘Bada Mangal’ (big Tuesday) of Jyeshtha month, the third month in the Hindu calendar.

The visuals showed a crowd of devotees entering the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The devotees were seen chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as they queued up to offer prayers at the temple.

‘Bada Mangal’, also known as Budhwa Mangal, is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Hanuman. This day falls in the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar, and Hanuman devotees perform various rituals and offer prayers in temples. Some devotees also fast to appease the deity.

Marking the first ‘Bada Mangal’, on the first Tuesday of Jyeshtha, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya and the Lete Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj. Devotees also thronged the Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, Delhi.

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has become an important place of worship for Ram and Hanuman devotees since its inauguration on January 22, 2024. A grand ceremony is set to be held from June 3 to 5 to mark the idol installation in the temples.

On May 2, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee held a three-day meeting in Ayodhya to review the progress of the temple construction.

Committee president Nripendra Mishra provided major updates on the construction. He stated that inspections were conducted at various locations within the temple, and that most of the construction (except for an auditorium and a wall) is expected to be completed by December 2025.

“Except for constructing a four-kilometre boundary wall and the auditorium, all other constructions will be completed by December 2025,” committee president Mishra remarked.

Most idols have already reached their respective temples. A grand ceremony will be held from June 3 to 5, for the idol installation in all temples.

The committee has finalised a plan to allow 750 devotees daily to visit the temple’s first floor, starting after the idol installation. Entry will be through online passes issued by the trust.

“There are six temples in the ‘Parkota’ and seven outside the ‘Parkota’… The program for June 5 involves performing the puja at the temples with rituals, and the idols will be installed. This project will commence on June 3 and is expected to be completed by June 5. After that, the trust will decide when the devotees should go to the first floor. The plan has been finalised, allowing 750 devotees to access the first floor daily through the pass. That online pass will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. About 50 devotees will visit Ram Darbar on the first floor every hour,” Mishra added.

For safety reasons, sensors have been installed to monitor the temple structure. These will help check for movement in the stones and ensure the building remains stable. Based on sensor data, a three-month study will be conducted. (ANI)

Also Read: Flag pole installed at main peak of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple