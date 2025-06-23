Diljit Dosanjh shares trailer of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, faces backlash

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has found himself on the receiving end of a social media backlash after the trailer of his upcoming Punjabi film, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, dropped online.

Sharing the trailer of the horror-comedy franchise on his Instagram on Monday, Diljit announced that the film will release exclusively overseas on June 27.

Diljit captioned the trailer post, “Sardaar Ji 3 releasing 27th June OVERSEAS only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN.”

The comments section of the actor’s social media platform quickly turned into a storm of angry reactions with Indian netizens expressing their disappointment over his decision to work with a Pakistani artist, amidst tensions between the two countries.

“May we witness the most embarrassing downfall of Diljit Dosanjh in the history of public embarrassments… a kind of downfall that his PR could never salvage,” wrote one user on X.

Another user added, “As a Punjabi, I am saying this: Diljit Dosanjh has started to think he is above all. He never openly stands for the issues of Punjab and is now even betraying his own industry, which gave him this fame. Banning and unbanning are not in our control, but their artists have legitimately insulted the Punjabi film industry.”

One comment read, “I used to be his fan, but this is unforgivable. And it gives a bad name to us and the Punjab he loves to gloat about.”

The controversy comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Several Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir, had their social media accounts made no longer accessible in India following the ghastly Pahalgam attack.

The trailer of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ is currently not on YouTube India but has been shared by Diljit on his Instagram page. (ANI)

