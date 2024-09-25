Diplomats from 15 countries witness polling in Srinagar, Budgam; say they are impressed by the process

SRINAGAR: A high-level delegation of senior diplomats from various countries arrived at different polling booths including Budgam and Srinagar on Wednesday to witness the polling process in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of External Affairs invited a delegation of diplomats from around 15 countries, including United States, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria and Philippines.

The senior diplomats, during their visit to the polling booth interacted with the people and voters.

They expressed their joy to see a large number of people at the polling stations.

Speaking to ANI, South African diplomat Lara Swart said, “I think we are from 15 countries. It is the first time that I am visiting Jammu and Kashmir. It is really a privilege to be invited by the Ministry of External Affairs to come and visit the polling stations.”

A diplomat from Rwanda said, “I think it’s really good. Well organised. We had a very good explanation on how things are going on….The organisation is smooth and we are told that it (voting) started at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm…They are expecting everyone to come in and vote…”

A diplomat from Norway said, “It’s very good. This is my first time in Srinagar. It’s very important to visit the different states and territories and of course talk to the people.”

Deo, a Tanzanian diplomat conveyed that he has never seen such kind of practice before. Furthermore, he expressed surprise to know about the concept of the pink booth.

“What I see is that people are excited to vote and they are bringing children with them so that they can learn what the democratic process is…I have never seen this kind of practice before, this is my first time. So, it is so fine,” the Tanzanian diplomat said.

The pink polling station is entirely managed by women and aims to create a welcoming environment and encourage greater female participation in the electoral process.

A diplomat from Singapore High Commission said that the electoral process of India is similar to that of Singapore and thanked ministry of External Affairs for organising this trip.

Alice Cheng, said, “The organisation is very similar to the Singapore where you use government buildings to make it accessible for people. I thank MEA for organising this trip us to come and witness the polling process.”

After observing the electoral process in J-K, Lim Sang Woo, DCM of South Korean Embassy said that his experience was really “very impressive” and this is how democracy works.

“I am here for the first time. It is very beautiful. It is wonderful to be amongst the people who are here to cast a vote. I see a really vibrant enthusiasm and this is really democracy working. So, congratulations. It is well organised. I was happy to see little kids with their parents…I think they are here to learn from their parents how democracy works. That was really impressive…” he said.

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am on Wednesday. Over 25 lakh eligible voters will seal the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory. In this phase, 25,78,099 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballot, comprising 13,12,730 lakh male voters, 12,65,316 lakh female voters and 53 third-gender voters. The last phase of polls will be held on October 1 and counting of votes will be held on October 8. (ANI)