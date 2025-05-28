Drugs valued at Rs 9.70 cr seized in Mizoram, Manipur; 4 held

AIZAWL: Smuggling of various narcotic substances from Myanmar continues unabated in the northeastern states of India, as drugs valued at Rs 9.70 crore have been seized by the security forces in Manipur and Mizoram and four drug peddlers have been apprehended, officials said on Wednesday.

A Defence spokesman said that based on specific Intelligence regarding trafficking of narcotics, a mobile vehicle check post was established by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police on Tuesday night at Teikhang area of Mizoram’s Saitual district.

During the operation, two individuals on two Chinese-made Kenbo bikes were intercepted, which resulted in the recovery of 758 grams of heroin with an approximate market value of Rs 5.30 crore.

In another incident in neighbouring Manipur, Assam Rifles, along with state police, conducted a search operation in Koide in Senapati district as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking. During the operation, 2.2 kg of brown sugar hidden in 220 soap cases and valued at Rs 4.40 crore was recovered.

The operation also led to two individuals being apprehended over suspicions of their involvement in illegal activities involving narcotics.

This successful joint operation reflects the steadfast commitment of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in combating the drug menace and maintaining peace and security in the region, the spokesman said.

The seized drugs and the arrested drug peddlers were handed over to the police of the concerned state for further investigation and legal action.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested with drugs worth Rs 4 crore on the outskirts of Aizawl on Monday.

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department officials, with the help of the Young Mizo Association’s anti-drugs squad, seized two kg of heroin and 9.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a police official said.

Officials said that as usual the seized drugs in Mizoram and Manipur were smuggled from Myanmar, which shares a 1,643 km unfenced border with four northeastern states of Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.

This serves as a key transit point for drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets, entering India.

