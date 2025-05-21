EduSpark Toys forays in Educational Toy Market

MUMBAI: Get ready to discover a new name in educational play! EduSpark Toys makes its foray into the educational toy market with the passion for fostering children’s development through engaging products. A strong believer of saying ‘No’ to screens and ‘Inspiring Play, Igniting Imaginations’, EduSpark Toys offers a wide range of thoughtfully designed toys aimed at making learning an adventure for children of all ages.

Driven by a core mission: to empower young minds by seamlessly blending entertainment with valuable learning opportunities, their collection showcases a diverse array of toys meticulously crafted to stimulate curiosity, hone problem-solving skills, encourage critical thinking, and ignite imaginative play.

EduSpark Toys offers a thoughtfully curated range of products designed to support holistic child development across multiple categories, including Pretend Play, Learning Toys, Trains & Vehicles, Gross Motor & Kids’ Furniture, Magnetic Toys, and even Pet Toys. With dedicated collections that cater to playroom concepts and premium wooden toys for kids, each item is crafted to combine fun, safety, and learning–ensuring every playtime moment is both meaningful and developmentally enriching.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce EduSpark Toys to the market,” says Sana Moiz, Founder, EduSpark toys. “At Eduspark, we’re all about stimulating synapses and firing up imaginations with toys tailored to their age and stage. Our innovative toys aren’t just playthings – they’re brain boosters that will nurture creativity and quality. Our goal is to create toys that go beyond fun, leaving a lasting imprint on learning and development throughout life.”

EduSpark Toys places a strong emphasis on the safety, durability, and age-appropriateness of its products. Each toy undergoes rigorous testing to ensure it meets the highest quality standards, providing a stimulating yet safe play experience for children. Furthermore, the brand is committed to incorporating sustainable materials wherever possible, reflecting a dedication to both children’s well-being and environmental consciousness from its inception.

The brand not only solves the purpose of having a thoughtful buy for one’s own child but also offers a wide range of ‘educational gifts’. Curated to nurture curiosity, boost development, and provide hours of engaging play, Eduspark helps one solve this problem with ease. Whether one is shopping for a birthday, festival, or just because, this list of gift toys for kids is packed with mindful ideas that combine fun and learning in one neat package. Very recently, the brand also launched a range of wooden furniture

About EduSpark Toys: EduSpark Toys is a pioneering brand dedicated to creating innovative, educational, and engaging toys that inspire creativity, critical thinking, and lifelong learning in children. With a strong commitment to blending fun with education, EduSpark Toys designs products that cater to various age groups, enhancing cognitive, motor, and social skills through play. The brand believes to empower children with the joy of learning through thoughtfully designed toys that nurture curiosity, problem-solving, and imagination, making education an exciting and hands-on experience.

Also Read: ‘Toycathon 2021’ : to introduce Indian culture in toys