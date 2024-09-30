England’s Harry Brook surpasses Virat Kohli to achieve special feat as captain

BRISTOL: England stand-in skipper Harry Brook overtook legendary Indian batter Virat Kohli’s record of most runs in a bilateral ODI series against Australia on Sunday.

Brook reached this milestone during the fifth and final ODI against Australia at Bristol. During the game, Brook scored 72 in just 52 balls, with three fours and seven sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 138.46.

The young English batter ended the series as the top-run-getter. In five matches, he scored 312 runs at an average of 78.00, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 110. Brook’s strike rate in this series was a stunning 127.86.

This five-match affair helped Brook improve his ODI stats as now in 20 ODIs, he has scored 719 runs at an average of 39.94, with a century and five fifties to his name. His strike rate is 106.73.

Previously, the highest amount of runs scored by a captain in an ODI series against Australia belonged to Virat. In the five-match series in India back in 2019, Virat scored 310 runs at an average of 62.00, with a strike rate of 107.63. His best score was 123 and had two centuries in the series, which India also lost 2-3.

Also, Brook is now tied with Pakistan stars Imran Khan, Inzamam ul Haq and Babar Azam, former England skipper Eoin Morgan for most successive 50-plus scores against Australia in ODIs as captain.

Coming to the match, England was put to bat first by Australia. Openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett stitched a 58-run partnership, in which Salt made 45 in 27 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

After two quick wickets by Aaron Hardie (2/38), there was a 132-run stand between Duckett (107 in 91 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Brook (72 in 52 balls, with three fours and seven sixes). With the dismissal of Brook, the England innings fell apart, and they were bundled out for 309 runs.

Travis Head (4/28) was the leading bowler of Australia, with Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Hardie getting two each.

In the run-chase, Australia started well with a 78-run partnership between Matthew Short and Travis Head (31 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes). Short, who scored a quickfire 58 in 30 balls, with seven fours and four sixes, had a 40-run partnership with Steve Smith (36 in 48 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Smith had just started stitched a partnership with Jos Inglis (28 in 20 balls, with two fours and two sixes) before rain curtailed the action at 165/2 in 20.4 overs.

Australia was 49 runs ahead of the par score as per the DLS method and won the game. Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse took a wicket each for England.

England lost a well-fought series 2-3.

Head was given the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his all-round show and a ‘Player of the Series’ award as well for his 248 runs (including a knock of 154*) and six wickets in the series. (ANI)