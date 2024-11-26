Explosion reported at De’Orra restaurant in Punjab’s Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: An explosion was reported outside the De’Orra – Alehouse and Kitchen restaurant at Sector 26 in Punjab’s Chandigarh in the intervening night of Monday.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday on the explosion, an employee at the restaurant said that the blast took place at around 3.15 am adding that no one was injured as the restaurant was closed at that time.

“We came out after listening to a loud explosion. Glasses of the door were broken after which we complained to the police. There were 7-8 workers inside the restaurant when the blast took place. No one was injured. CCTV is not working. The incident took place at around 3:15 AM when the restaurant was closed,” the employee told ANI.

More details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

