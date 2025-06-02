FBI Chief says it is investigating “targeted terror attack” in Colorado

COLORADO: FBI Director Kash Patel said on Sunday that the agency is investigating a “targeted terror attack” in Boulder, Colorado. Police in Boulder are responding to the attack at the Pearl Street Mall, where they say several people have been injured, ABC News reported.

The incident took place at the intersection of 13th Street and Pearl Street on Sunday afternoon (local time), ABC News reported.

In a post on X, Patel stated, “We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Authorities have evacuated the area from Broadway to the west, Pine Street to the north and 16th Street to the east, and Walnut Street to the south and have been conducting the probe into the incident, as per the report. (ANI)

