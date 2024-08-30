“Fight is for America’s future”: Kamala Harris at Georgia rally

GEORGIA: Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday emphasised that the current presidential fight is for the future of the United States and asserted that the future is always worth fighting for.

The remarks by Harris came while she addressed a rally in Georgia. Harris during the rally said that they are running as the underdog in the upcoming presidential elections in the country and expressed confidence that she will secure victory in the elections.

“68 days to go… We are here to speak the truth and one of the things that we know is that we are running as the underdog. And we have some hard work ahead of us. But we like hard work. Hard work is good work. And with your help, we are going to win this November,” Harris said.

She further said that during her entire career, she has always stood up for people. She said, “I am no stranger to tough fights… I was a courtroom Prosecutor. So every day in the courtroom, I stood proudly before a judge and I spoke five words–Kamala Harris For The People. My entire career, I only had one client–the people. I stood for women and children against predators who used to abuse them… and for seniors facing abuse. I would tell you that those fights were not easy and neither were the elections that put me in those offices.”

She further said, “But we never gave up because the future is always worth fighting for. And that is the fight we are in right now. A fight for America’s future. We fight for the future with affordable childcare, paid leave and affordable healthcare.”

Earlier, Harris said that she intends to appoint a Republican to her cabinet if she wins the upcoming presidential elections, CNN reported.

The remarks by the Vice President came in a joint interview with Walz on CNN.

Harris pledged to serve as a president for all Americans. In the interview, she expressed her willingness to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet if elected. However, she didn’t specify a particular individual.

“I’ve got 68 days to go with this election, so I’m not putting the cart before the horse,” she said. “But I would, I think. I think it’s really important. I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion. I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who was a Republican,” according to CNN.

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party. (ANI)

