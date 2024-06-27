“Films can play very important role in promoting tourism”: Kabir Khan on J&K Tourism Development Conclave

SRINAGAR: Director Kabir Khan, who is receiving praises for his recent release ‘Chandu Champion’, attended a two-day Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Conclave 2024 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Wednesday.

To promote tourism, the lieutenant governor of J&K inaugurated two two-day tourism development conclave on Wednesday.

Sharing his thoughts about tourism development and shooting in Kashmir, Kabir Khan told ANI, “This platform has enabled various people from different departments to come here and analyse the various reasons we come to shoot here. Films can play a very important role in promoting tourism.”

Kashmir is known for its beautiful and pristine landscape and is visited by many people.

For more than three decades of turmoil, the tourism industry has suffered badly and people belonging to this sector including hoteliers, shikara and houseboat owners, tour and travel operators, handicraft sector, and taxi operators have faced huge losses.

The Conclave, organized by Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, aims to explore new avenues for promoting tourism in the region.

A number of renowned Bollywood filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Sanjay Suri among others participated in the event.

Imtiaz Ali also shared his views, he stated, “I was very inspired by the things many dignitaries said at this conclave. They had very positive ideas. The government has very practical and positive ideas about how to take tourism in Kashmir forward. There are a lot of challenges, but the growth spurt happening in tourism here is to be very happy about… It’s good to be in Kashmir at any point in time. Anybody who has come to shoot a film here has come back over and over again. It is our privilege if you call us Ambassadors of Kashmir. Many things come together to make Kashmir what it is.”

In the inaugural session, tourism experts gave lectures and highlighted the importance of new and unknown tourist destinations. For the guests, some short documentary films were screened on unknown tourist destinations. (ANI)

